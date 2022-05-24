 
     
Senate President Florin Citu, in Helsinki: Finland's accession to NATO will further strengthen the alliance

Florin Cîțu

Senate President Florin Citu believes that Finland joining NATO will further strengthen the alliance, proving the importance and the role of the North-Atlantic organisation in ensuring peace and security.

"Stronger together. Finland's accession to NATO will further strengthen the alliance. I have met today with Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Matti Vanhanen. I have sent Romania's full support for Finland's NATO accession. Finland's decision proves, once more, the importance of the alliance and its decisive role in ensuring peace and stability, especially in the current context of Russia's aggression in Ukraine," Citu wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

The Romanian Senate President is paying a working visit to Helsinki on Tuesday, having on his agenda meetings with Finnish Parliament Speaker and parliamentary party leaders, the Finnish PM, as well as Government representatives.

AGERPRES

