Senate President Ciuca: No nation can tackle the global climate crisis alone

No nation can tackle the global climate crisis alone, Senate President Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday.

He attended the ministerial meeting organised as part of the "Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary on Strategic Partnership in the area of green energy development and transmission."

In this regard, Ciuca spoke of a "commitment to cooperation and responsible use of green energy."

"This agreement reflects the fact that no nation can tackle the global climate crisis alone, in isolation," the Senate President said, and in this context he referred to the "untapped potential" for innovation in the area.

Ciuca brought to mind on Facebook that last December, during his term as prime minister, he signed the agreement between the four countries to build a cable under the Black Sea to transport green energy to Europe, told Agerpres.

"Today I attended the meeting of energy ministers from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary, where the procedural steps for the implementation of this cooperation were discussed. The project is also a regional framework for innovation in the energy sector, for joint solutions to combat the global warming crisis, but also an instrument for attracting investment in electricity production from renewable sources," added Ciuca.

Furthermore, he stressed that these countries "form a corridor through which green energy from the Caspian Sea area, which will pass under the Black Sea, will reach the whole of Europe."

"As a country bordering the Black Sea, we have an essential role in this project, which is a key element in Romania's transformation into a regional energy hub," said the Senate President.