Senate President Tariceanu: It's good that Romania-US relation be a direct one,not mediated by the ambassador

President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu mentioned on Thursday that Romania's Embassy in Washington and the US diplomatic representation in Bucharest weren't involved in the organisation of his recent visit to the US, arguing that the Romania-US relationship should be a "direct" one and not "mediated" by Ambassador George Maior.

"It's good that this relationship be a direct one and not mediated through an ambassador representing there I don't know whom: the parallel state of Romania, the Soros foundations and the annexes, Mrs Kovesi, Coldea, Dumbrava, I don't know. (...) I have been the Senate President since 2014. Romania's Ambassador wasn't able to arrange a single official visit, not only for me, but for the Prime Ministers who were in office. Nothing. Those people want to know us. Probably, other contacts will follow, whether we go to Washington or they come here. We have enough reasons to want this relation to gain other dimension than the current one," Tariceanu told DC News.

Tariceanu labeled Romania's relation with the US as being "good."

"It is based almost exclusively on the defence area and on the secret intelligence area. But you know that the relation between us and the US also has other components which are not developed at all. (...) The Americans haven't got the possibility to see the political role that they play in Romania," Tariceanu stated.

He explained that his visit was established through various contacts, through a consultancy company.

"Neither the US Embassy in Bucharest nor Romania's Embassy in Washington had any contribution. Through various contacts. I had a consultancy company which was employed and dealt not only with these meetings, but it also has a larger mission to ensure the public relations component, media relation, because I noticed that Romania's image in the US is very deformed, mischievously projected for a long time. The US Ambassador in Bucharest has some constant standpoints which we know and which I don't want to comment on. Romania's Embassy in Washington or better said, Romania's Ambassador in Washington, continued the line of President Basescu, basically isolating Romania's political leadership and not engaging some contact which would allow the Americans to know the politic leadership of Romania and the manner in which we understand the strategic relation with the US. Then, certainly, I used all the legal and legitimate means which would allow me and Romania to project another image, the manner in which we see the Euro-Atlantic relation," Tariceanu added.

The Senate President underscored that he wants to detente the relation between the US and the EU.

"I would like to contribute to relieving the existing relation between the US and the EU, which I see it as being about to deteriorate. I think that it would be a huge mistake, which Russia would take advantage of, to see this relationship weakening or event deteriorating," Tariceanu pointed out.

He mentioned that he met on Wednesday with Romania's Ambassador in Washington George Maior. "Yesterday, we had a brief meeting. Yesterday afternoon, before my departure, at my hotel. That's all," Tariceanu added.