Senate President Tariceanu: Ordinance 114/2018 won't be abrogated; tax on financial assets might be reduced

Ordinance 114/2018 regarding the implementation of some measures in the public investment field and fiscal-budgetary measures won't be abrogated, "under any circumstances," while the tax on financial assets might be modified, in the sense that it might be reduced, Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated on Tuesday.

"I will wait for the conclusions of my colleagues Senators from the two committees, to see if there were amendments submitted and what amendments exactly, in order to make certain adjustments, fine adjustments, but I can tell you right now as much: the Ordinance won't be abrogated, under any circumstance, for I saw all kinds of comments and speculations saying that the Ordinance could be abrogated. No, it won't be abrogated, but certain amendments could be brought to it, however, if these discussions and consultations based on analyses result in better solutions," specified Tariceanu, after his meeting with representatives of the Coalition for Romania's Development.

Asked if there was a chance for the tax on financial assets to be eliminated, Tariceanu denied it, but said it might be modified though, in the sense that it might be reduced.

"No, but this was not what we intended anyways. (...) The discussion is related not to the tax itself, but to its level. So the level might be modified, in the sense that we might reduce it," said Tariceanu.

The Senate President said that the CDR representatives claimed the Ordinance had a series of "objectionable" effects and they also accuses the lack "of a real dialogue" before its adoption.

"The Coalition for Development, but not only it, supports this Ordinance for, besides the objectives that we communicated, it has a series of effects that are objectionable in their opinion. (...) Moreover, they also commented on the Ordinance 114 that it was not put up for consultations and there was no real dialogue before its adoption and we would like in the future, and I also think this is how we should do things. At the Government level, and this is not me criticizing, here existed certain aspects for which these measures were adopted in the Ordinance. As you already know, the Ordinance is under debate, today in the Senate, at the budget-finance and economic committees, since tomorrow it meets the 45 day deadline since its tacit adoption, with the next step to be the Deputies Chamber," said Calin Popescu-Tariceanu.