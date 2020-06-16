 
     
Senate rejects bill enabling Gov't to issue ordinance during parliamentary recess

The Senate has rejected on Tuesday the bill enabling the Government to issue ordinances during the parliamentary recess, between July and August 2020.

There were 75 senators who voted in favour of the rejection report, 46 against and 9 abstained.

According to the Government bill, the areas in which the Executive is authorised to issue ordinances during the parliamentary recess are the following: public finance and economy; public works, development and administration; interior affairs; agriculture and rural development; education and research; culture; communication; European funds; as well as the extension or modification of some terms provided in normative acts with law power.

The bill will also be debated in the Deputies' Chamber, which is the decision-making body in this matter.

