 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Senate's Tariceanu says active dialogue with EU Court of Auditors, useful

realitatea.net
Calin Popescu Tariceanu

The takeover by Romania of the presidency of the Council of the European Union, the cohesion policy, the Brexit and the Danube Strategy were the topics addressed on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, at a meeting he had with the delegation of the EU Auditors Court, headed by President Klaus-Heiner Lehne, a release by the Senate sent to AGERPRES informs.

The Senate's head stressed that a "modern audit is a solid basis for quality public policies and for relevant legislative projects with an impact on the quality of the citizens' lives. Hence, Romania has to develop new collaboration leverages for the benefit of the population."

Popescu-Tariceanu also said that an active dialogue with the EU Court of Accounts is useful, as well as the use of the latter's expertise in the improvement of the law-making process," the source adds.

The meeting was also attended by Mihai Busuioc, President of the Court of Accounts, and George Pufan, member of the European Court of Accounts.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Smart Start USA

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Alexandru Marghiloman General Averescu

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.