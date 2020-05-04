Senate Standing Bureau decides to hear ForMin Aurescu and LabMin Alexandru in specialist committees on Thursday

The Standing Bureau of the Senate has decided on Monday that Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu and Labour Minister Violeta Alexandru be heard on Thursday in the Joint Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Labour Committees of the Senate, regarding the measures which the Government has taken for protecting the Romanian workers abroad during the pandemic.

Liberal Vice-President of the Senate Alina Gorghiu mentioned that the Liberals of the Standing Bureau have voted in favour these hearing.Interim Senate President Robert Cazanciuc proposed on Saturday, in a message on his Facebook page, the hearing of Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu.Cazanciuc also wrote on his Facebook page that the solidarity of Romanian workers abroad should become a "reality," and the Romanian state should negotiate, through agreements with other countries, better conditions for those who choose to work abroad.According to Cazanciuc, the Romanian diplomats should check what the press presents as "the sufferings of the Romanian workers."