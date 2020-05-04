 
     
Senate's Cazanciuc about UDMR bill on Administrative Code adopted tacitly by Senate:Deputies' Chamber will reject it

Robert Cazanciuc

The draft law initiated by the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), which passed the Senate by tacit approval, will be rejected by the Deputies' Chamber, Senate Vice-President and Social Democratic Party (PSD) Senator Robert Cazanciuc said on Monday, after the meeting of the Standing Bureau.

He added that this topic is "a diversion" and argued that many National Liberal Party MPs agreed with the UDMR bill, in the Senate's Health Committee.

PNL deputies leader Florin Roman also requested that the bill regarding the Administrative Code initiated by the UDMR be included on the specialist committees agenda, as well as its rejection, arguing that the initiative aims to "achieve the autonomy goal."

The PNL leader also pointed out, among others, that the UDMR bill, which passed the Senate by tacit approval, creates "a legal" framework" for making the Hungarian language compulsory, but also for hoisting Hungary's flag or that of the so-called Szeklerland.

