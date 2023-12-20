Senate's Ciuca: Liberal-Social Democratic alliance ensures our country's political stability

The President of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, stated that it is in Romania's best interest that the PNL (National Liberal Party) does not break the alliance with the PSD (Social Democratic Party) next year, in order to ensure the country's political stability, in a geopolitical and international economic context that continues to be complicated.

He was asked, in an interview with DC News, if he believes in the option of breaking the alliance between PNL and PSD, considering that next year is a very difficult electoral year.

"The alliance with PSD was created not out of love (...) but in an absolutely complicated and difficult situation for the Romanian nation, and we all needed to take responsibility for governing the country and ensure the political stability in Romania. And it's true that we are discussing about the PSD, with its ideology, and the PNL, with its different ideology. These are two parties with ideologies that do have certain tangential elements when we talk about the fact that one is centre-right and the other is centre-left, but the approaches are indeed different. As such, we have ensured the political stability of our country, and we must ensure the political stability from now on too, because not far from our eastern border and from our northern border there is a war going on, and people are dying there. In the Middle East the situation is complicated, maybe even more complicated," stated Nicolae Ciuca.

Asked if his answer shows that it is in Romania's best interest for the PNL not to break the alliance with PSD next year, Nicolae Ciuca concluded: "Exactly."