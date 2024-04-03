Senate's Ciuca says relations between Romania, Czech Republic to remain at least as good

The president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, highlighted, on Wednesday, in the meeting with the head of the Czech state, Petr Pavel, that the relations between the two states would remain at least as good as until now and that " commitment" for a stronger and safer Europe would remain unwavering.

"I was happy to see again today, in Prague, the president of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel - an old friend, from the times when we both served our countries in military uniform. Romania and the Czech Republic know what it means to go through a dictatorship and the further construction of a democratic and free society. Now our states are partners and allies in the European Union and NATO, and together we stand with the Ukrainian people. We both know very well that the long-term security of all of Eastern Europe is at stake on the Ukrainian front," Ciuca wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

He mentioned that he was assured by the head of the Czech state that the entire community of Romanians in the Czech Republic benefits from support to integrate and prosper.

"The Czech Republic is also the country that has become the home - permanent or temporary - for many Romanians. During our discussions, President Petr Pavel assured me that the entire community of Romanians here has all his support to integrate and prosper. I am convinced that the relations between our states will remain at least as good as until now and that our commitment to a stronger and safer Europe will remain unwavering", added Ciuca.

The president of the Senate, together with a parliamentary delegation, is paying an official visit to Prague, on Wednesday and Thursday, at the invitation of his Czech counterpart, Milos Vystrcil.