Senate's Dragu: In case of the PSD objection over ombudsman, inadmissibility should apply

Senate's opinion to the Constitutional Court in the case of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) having raised a constitutionality objection with the Constitutional Court over the removal from office of Ombudsman Renate Weber is of "inadmissibility" of the objection, said Dragu on Monday.

"We have an opinion drawn up by the Senate services and adopted at the level of the Standing Bureau and we will send it to the Constitutional Court. We consider that the principle of inadmissibility should apply to the objection filed by PSD MPs," Dragu said after a meeting of the Senate's Standing Bureau.

In the case of an unconstitutionality ruling by the Constitutional Court, Dragu said that "we must make an analysis together with the legal colleagues and the judiciary committees and come up with an alternative proposal."The standing bureaus of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies decided last week that the joint plenary sitting of Parliament on Monday, where Fabian Gyula was to be appointed the new ombudsman, should be postponed for a later date after the Constitutional Court ruling on the PSD's objection.Parliament voted on June 16 a draft decision regarding the removal of Weber from the leadership of the Ombudsman's Office, with the removal being subsequently challenged by PSD MPs with the Constitutional Court.By a majority vote on June 23, the judiciary committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, issued a favourable opinion for Fabian Gyula to hold the position of ombudsman.Chairman of the Constitutional Court Valer Dorneanu said on Friday that he appreciates the postponement of the plenary sitting of Parliament in which a new ombudsman will be appointed pending the ruling of the Constitutional Court on the removal from office of Weber, voicing hope that the decision will be released this week, followed by the grounds behind the ruling "within a reasonable time".