Senate's Dragu: Procedure for removal of Senate president quite complex; USR PLUS needs to agree

President of the Senate Anca Dragu has stated that her removal from office is a "quite complex" procedure and that it also involves the agreement of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party), the party she belongs to, agerpres reports.



"First of all, this dismissal procedure is a very complex one. It's not like someone from PNL (National Liberal Party) wants to remove me and he/she does. It's a rather complex procedure. The USR PLUS party must also agree with this. I mean, let's face it, it's not that simple. Of course, we've seen how they can do a lot of abuses. And I don't think anything will stop them from continuing this long line of abuse," Anca Dragu told a press conference.



Asked if there are people from PNL who might want the office of president of the Senate, Anca Dragu said "yes."



She mentioned that she did not discuss with the PSD (Social Democratic Party) representatives, in the event of an attempt to have her being removed from office.