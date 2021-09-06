Senate's Anca Dragu: Dialogue with PM Citu, fractured beyond recovery, no confidence vote must go through legal circuit

The chairwoman of the Senate, Anca Dragu, declared on Monday, for private TV broadcaster Antena 3, that USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, unity and Solidarity alliance) still believes in the governing coalition, but the dialogue with the Prime Minister Florin Citu is "fractured beyond recovery", which is why the vote of no confidence submitted on Friday, with "absolutely real and hand-signed" signatures" must take its legal course.

"On Friday, the vote of no confidence was submitted according to the regulation. (...) We should have notified the Government, which is done through the decision of the reunited Standing Bureaus. We called the Standing Bureau on Friday evening, along with the chairman of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, but it was an unsuccessful attempt because we did not have the quorum. (...) We must put this procedure into practice, regarding the vote of no confidence. It is a constitutional right. We are not playing games here. This is not about trifles, whether or not someone doesn't feel like summoning the Standing Bureau or somebody is not in the mood to participate. I have discussed with Alina Gorghiu, on Friday, until at some point communication was cut," Dragu added.

She explained that although she had the administrative attributes delegated to the deputy chairman of the Senate Alina Gorghiu, she summoned the Standing Bureaus in accordance with procedures because "she did not lose her status as Senate chairman".

"I hope that the MPs can return to more normal feelings and to have a quorum (during the Standing Bureau, on Monday ed. n) and to establish a date for debating and voting this vote of no confidence. (...) Is is submitted in accordance with the regulations and it must go through its normal, legal circuit. I see no one who will identify today that the motion submitted on Friday does not meet all legal elements," Dragu also said.

Regarding the signatures for the vote of no confidence, Dragu specified that these are "absolutely legal, perfect, they are hand-written signatures".

Dragu mentioned that she canceled her travel to Vienna, where she was to take part in the 5th Parliament Chairs International Reunion, because of the political crisis