Senate's Gorghiu: Queen Elizabeth II has had a very important role in world's history

The Acting president of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, regrets the death of Queen Elizabeth II, sends her condolence to the British people and emphasizes the extremely important role of the British sovereign in world history.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. During her more than seven decades of reign, she played an extremely important role in world history. Her unwavering devotion, throughout her life, inspired generations of British people and will remain in the collective memory. There is a strong bond between us and Great Britain. We are with the Royal Family and the British people in these painful moments and we send them our condolences!", says Gorghiu on the Facebook page of the Senate, told Agerpres.