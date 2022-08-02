Senate's Gorghiu: Romania-Germany bilateral relation, a very good political dialogue

The Senate's acting president, Alina Gorghiu, received the ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Romania, Peer Gebauer, on Tuesday, context in which the Romanian dignitary highlighted the special importance that Romania grants to the bilateral relation with the Federal Republic of Germany, characterized "through a very good political dialogue, a solid economic component and strong social connections," according to a press release sent by the Senate to AGERPRES.

Gorghiu also pointed out the Romanian Parliament's full support in the action for consolidating and developing relations between Romania and the Federal Republic of Germany, but also as member states of the European Union and appreciated both the contribution of the German minority living in Romania towards Romanian culture, economy and politics, as well as the contribution of the Romanian community in Germany, which consists of physicians, scientists, engineers, seasonal workers or residents, to the social wellbeing and cultural diversity of the Federal Republic of Germany, the quoted source says.

The Senate acting president also highlighted the quality of German investments and their contribution to the development of Romanian economy, mentioning the huge potential for increasing German presence on the Romanian market, especially in strategic areas and the opportunity of relocating German industry (from Russia, Belarus, Asia and even Ukraine), in the context of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine.

Gorghiu thanked the German involvement in the process of expanding the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and for the support granted to Romania's candidacy. She expressed her trust that this support will continue throughout the entire accession process, all the more so that, at the level of the Romanian Parliament, there are actions for creating a support group to accession to OECD, meant to facilitate and accelerate adoption activity for required legislative acts, required for Romania to accede to OECD.

Another national strategic objective tackled by Gorghiu was Romania's accession to Schengen area, highlighting that Romania has proved to efficiently manage the EU's external border, in the context generated by the war in Ukraine and expressed hope that Germany will support Romania's accession, fact which will contribute to building a safer, more united and more prosperous Union.

The Senate acting president highlighted the efforts that Romania is making for ensuring not only gender equality, fighting against domestic violence and against women, but also protecting and promoting all women's rights, in general, including by respecting the principle of equal opportunity principle in the political decision-making.