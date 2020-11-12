Senate's Standing Bureau meeting fails for lack of quorum

The Senate's Standing Bureau did not convene today at noon for lack of a quorum, according to AGERPRES.

According to the Senate floor leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Radu Mihail, only the interim Chairman of the Senate, the Social Democrat Robert Cazanciuc, and the secretary of the Standing Bureau, George Dirca of USR attended the meeting.

Radu Mihail, submitted a request on Thursday for the Standing Bureau to convene at noon in order to decide on holding a plenary sitting to pass a citizens' initiative to revise the Constitution called 'No convicts in public offices."

He explained that this initiative should be the only point of the requested plenary, "so as not to be disturbed by other issues".

"The National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) have shown that they do not support the 'No Convicts' initiative. It is obvious that there is a need for a new Parliament with people who really want to eliminate theft and corruption from society," Mihail told AGERPRES.

An in-person plenary session of the Senate on Wednesday, which agenda included the initiative, did not take place due to lack of a quorum.