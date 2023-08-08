 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Senator Ciuca: When special pension amendments agreed with EC Parliament will urgently convene

Ciuca PNL

Senate Chairman Nicolae Ciuca, the national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), said on Tuesday that when the amendments to the law on special pensions are agreed with the European Commission, Parliament will urgently convene.

"As soon as we have the amendments finalised, discussed and agreed with the [European] Commission we will urgently have a plenary session," Ciuca said at the PNL headquarters.

He emphasised that they would rather the amendments to the law on special pensions be adopted in an extraordinary session.

Last week, the Constitutional Court decided to resubmit to Parliament the law amending the special pensions after declaring unconstitutional some articles therein.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.