Senator Ciuca: When special pension amendments agreed with EC Parliament will urgently convene

Senate Chairman Nicolae Ciuca, the national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), said on Tuesday that when the amendments to the law on special pensions are agreed with the European Commission, Parliament will urgently convene.

"As soon as we have the amendments finalised, discussed and agreed with the [European] Commission we will urgently have a plenary session," Ciuca said at the PNL headquarters.

He emphasised that they would rather the amendments to the law on special pensions be adopted in an extraordinary session.

Last week, the Constitutional Court decided to resubmit to Parliament the law amending the special pensions after declaring unconstitutional some articles therein.