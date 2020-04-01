Senators adopt draft law to regulate some social protection measures

Senators on Tuesday adopted a draft law initiated by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) MPs to regulate some social protection measures in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

The draft that is meant to supplement Law No. 53/2003 - Labour Code and to regulate some social protection norms was adopted by 91 votes "in favour", 27 "against" and 12 abstentions.The measures are designed for a target-group of persons who were the most affected by the immediate consequences of the COVID-19, persons who have already lost their jobs or are facing the risk of losing their jobs, according to the explanatory.The draft law supplements thus the Labour Code, in the sense that, "during the temporary suspension or cutback on activity generated by the enforcement of the curfew, the employees affected by the cutback or suspended activity, who do not carry out any activity and/or have their individual labour agreement/employment relationship suspended, will benefit from a paid allowance from the social security budget worth 75 per cent of the base salary corresponding to their job, during the entire curfew or state of emergency, depending on the case."The new law also addresses the unemployed who already receive unemployment allowance, as the period for which they are entitled to receive such allowance was prolonged by three months starting with the last day of the period they were entitled to receive such money in the first place.According to an approved modification, "in 2020, during the suspension of the individual labour agreement by the employer, the temporary suspension of activity, the employees who have their labour agreements suspended and benefit from the allowance of minimum 75 per cent of the base salary corresponding to their job will be exempted from paying their social security contributions, but for no longer than 90 days."Another modification provides that these measures will be applied "in such cases where the individual labour agreement is suspended as the result of the temporary, total or partial reduction of activity, including through the temporary reduction of the activity of the employer for reasons related to the curfew or state of emergency."The Senate is the first notified chamber in this case.