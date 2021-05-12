Senior official Borbely: Textiles - one of the most polluting industries, turning it sustainable is imperative

Textiles is one of the most polluting industries, using huge amounts of natural resources and producing tons of waste daily; therefore, the entrepreneurs and authorities need to engage into changing this situation, said Laszlo Borbely, state advisor responsible for coordinating the government's Sustainable Development Department, on the occasion of the international online conference Sustainable Fashion & Textiles.

Borbely also stressed that if it adopts the principles of sustainability, this sector has the potential to become a landmark in the circular economy.

"The textile industry is responsible for 20 percent of water pollution and 10 percent of the global greenhouse gas emissions. Through joint action by entrepreneurs in the sector and the involvement of public authorities where needed, we can change these figures. Romania has a tradition in the textile industry and we have the chance to remain a benchmark in this field only provided that we adapt to the times and apply the principles of sustainability and circular economy. Yet citizen involvement is essential in this entire approach. I am convinced that such events where we promote sustainable fashion will determine people to think more about the environmental impact of the clothes and textiles they buy," said Laszlo Borbely.

During the conference, guests from the country and abroad addressed topics such as the impact of the fashion industry on the environment, circular economy and new consumer habits, or the role of research in the textiles sector and responsibility for sustainable development. Talks also tackled the situation of textile industry workers, ways to change the people's clothing habits, as well as steps towards recycling and reuse.

The Sustainable Fashion & Textiles event was organized by the Covasna County Small and Medium-sized Entrepreneurs Association and Romania's Sustainable Development Department, having the Transylvania Textile & Fashion Cluster as main partner.