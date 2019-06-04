Senior official Gheorghita tells Laude-Reut School ceremony about Romania's efforts to fight against anti-Semitism

Secretary of State for Bilateral Relations and Economic Affairs in the Global Area with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) Monica Gheorghita participated on Tuesday in a diploma award ceremony for the graduates of the Laude-Reut optional classes in diplomacy and foreign affairs.

According to MAE, Gheorghita mentioned the actions taken under the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union related to the fourth pillar, "Europe of common values," to effectively combat racism, intolerance, xenophobia, populism, anti-Semitism and discourage hate speech.

"Investing in you, the young generation, is an investment in the future, and it is a sine qua non condition for society and the state to be able to adapt to the new challenges of an ever-changing international environment," said Gheorghita.

At the same time, the Romanian official has said "the training sessions in different areas of expertise facilitate the development of a nursery of specialists who will work in the future in the central administration."

Attending the event hosted by MAE were Israel ambassador David Saranga; Polish ambassador Marcin Wilczek; senior official with the Ministry of Culture and National Identity Irina Cajal; Director General of the Romanian Diplomatic Institute Dan Petre; Chairman of the Bucharest Jewish Communities Paul Schwartz; President of Laude-Reut Educational Complex Tova Ben-Nun Cherbis, students and teaching staff.

The Ronald S. Lauder Foundation, MAE, the Romanian Diplomatic Institute, the Lauder School of Government, Diplomacy & Strategy and the Raphael Recanati International School of Israel have concluded partnerships in the field of education that offer extracurricular diplomacy and international affairs classes at the Laude-Reut Educational Complex.