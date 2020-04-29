Sen.Tariceanu: Iohannis to prove in Parliament PSD agreed with foreign power to cede part of Romanian territory

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Wednesday that President Klaus Iohannis must come to Parliament to prove the "grave accusation" that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) had "a hidden deal" with a foreign power to cede part of the national territory.

"Today, Mr. Iohannis made the worst accusation ever made in Romania after December 1989. He accused a parliamentary party of having a hidden agreement with a foreign power to cede part of its national territory. Things cannot stat that way. Mr. Iohannis must come to Parliament to bring evidence for this serious accusation. This accusation can have only two solutions: either the accusations are true and the accused party must be banned or the President of Romania lies and manipulates and must resign and suffer the rigors of the law," Tariceanu wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.He claims that "those in the Chamber of Deputies made a mistake by not discussing this legislative initiative in plenary," but it will be "corrected" in the Senate."This kind of law did not appear for the first time, but it has always been rejected by Parliament. But let's go even further and say that maybe Parliament makes a mistake, although it has not made on so far, and passes such a law. From Parliament, the law goes to promulgation to the President of Romania, and there he is, isn't that right, the defender of the Romanians, Klaus Werner Iohannis," Tariceanu also wrote.President Klaus Iohannis criticized, on Wednesday, the draft law on the autonomy of the Szekler Land, claiming that PSD helped the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) to pass this piece of legislation in the Chamber of Deputies.