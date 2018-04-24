Serbia's President Vucic: We accept stronger support from Bucharest, Athens and Sofia on European path

Serbia will accept an even stronger support on behalf of Bucharest, Athens and Sofia on its path to the EU, the Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic stated at the end of the high-level quadrilateral meeting Romania-Bulgaria-Greece-Serbia, which took place on Tuesday at Victoria Palace.

"These meetings are highly relevant for our countries, Serbia being the only one of them which is not a EU member state yet. It is very important that we benefit from the support of Romania, Bulgaria and Greece for Serbia's European path so that Serbia, in its turn, will do everything in its power to help these friend countries and we will do in a direct manner. We will accept an even stronger support on behalf of Bucharest, Athens and Sofia on our European path. We would like you to help us, if we were in your place, we would. We want to become a member state of the EU, but without your firm support we wouldn't be able to do this," Aleksandar Vucic stated.The Serbian President specified that "very concrete discussions" were carried out during the meeting in Bucharest ."The conclusion is that we will establish a joint working group, in which the Communication and Transport Ministers in our countries will be represented, we will talk more concretely the joint projects and we will work closely to prepare for the organisation of the 16+1 format meeting, due to take place in July, in the course of this year. We have also discussed matters related to financing and a series of common activities. The commodities exchange between Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria and Greece has increased in the last years. The flow of tourists to Serbia has also grown and as well from Serbia to these three countries. We deem these meetings very relevant for our countries," Vucic mentioned.The Serbian President also referred to the common projects discussed at the meeting."I am pleased with the concrete results that we have recorded today. For Serbia's citizens we have discussed about opportunities such as Moravita - Timisoara motorway, also the construction of a motorway to link us to Bulgaria, the finalisation of our section of motorway that leads to Skopje. We have talked about possibilities to modernise the railway towards the Bulgarian border. Additionally, we discussed about ways to improve the digital infrastructure and cooperation with these states within the EU. We have talked about the possibility to solve common issues and the implementation of joint working groups can help," Vucic further said.