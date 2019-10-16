Seven CSM members ask for removal of head Lia Savonea

Seven members of the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) ask for the removal from office of this institution's head Lia Savonea.

The signatories of the document with the proposal for removal claim Lia Savonea failed to meet her job's responsibilities properly, while "pushing the Council away from its constitutional role.""For the bad manner in which she understood to do her job as President of the Superior Council of Magistrates, as stipulated by law, while pushing away the Council from its constitutional role, and making collaboration impossible among the members, with very serious negative consequences for the functioning and credibility of this body both at home, in the relation with the Romanian magistrates and the entire society, and abroad, in the relation with the international bodies," mentions the document.