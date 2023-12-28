Seven in ten Romanians believe Romania is headed in the wrong direction

Seven in ten Romanians believe that Romania is headed in the wrong direction at the end of 2023; a little over a quarter of the respondents, predominantly young and educated people, consider however that the direction of the country is good, found a poll carried out by the Romanian Institute for Evaluation and Strategy - IRES and released on Thursday.

According to the poll, unlike last year, the Romanians' optimism is on a slightly upward trend. Whereas at the end of 2022, 57 percent of those interviewed declared that 2022 was worse for Romania than 2021, in 2023 only 40 percent of the surveyed believe that this year was worse for the country than the previous one.

Three out of ten respondents say that 2023 was just as 2022, while 29 percent claim that this year was better than the previous one; optimism rates are higher among the youth, but also among the elderly and low-education people.

As regards the level of confidence in various professions, most of the survey subjects expressed a favorable opinion (very much and much confidence) in firefighters (91 percent, equal to 2022). Politicians are at the opposite end of the ranking, with just one in ten Romanians expressing a lot of confidence in this category.

Regarding the relationship with the authorities, 8 percent of the survey participants declared that in 2023 they offered some sort of gift to an official or an employee of a state-owned institution or company, and 4 percent admitted to even offering money.

The survey was conducted between December 12 - 9 using the computer-assisted telephone interviewing method on 1,075 individuals aged 18 and over. The survey carries a maximum margin of error of plus/minus 3%, being representative for Romania's adult, non-institutionalized population.

The poll is part of the IRES social responsibility program and is self-financed.