Seven medical professionals at 'Victor Babes', infected with novel coronavirus

Seven doctors from the Clinical Hospital of Infectious and Tropical Diseases "Dr. Victor Babes" tested positive for SARS-CoV2, informs, on Wednesday, the Administration of Hospitals and Medical Services Bucharest (ASSMB).

"These people are asymptomatic, they are admitted to the 'Dr. Victor Babes' Hospital and they have been reported to the Public Health Directorate of the Municipality of Bucharest, according to the regulations in force be prepared to provide adequate medical services for these cases," a statement from the ASSMB said.

The Hospital of Infectious and Tropical Diseases "Victor Babes" has 400 beds for the COVID-19 patients.

