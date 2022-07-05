Seven Polish tourists and driver of bus involved in accident on DN 18, hospitalized in Borsa

Eight Polish citizens - seven tourists and the driver of the bus involved in an accident on DN 18, in the commune of Moisei - northern Maramures County, were hospitalized for medical care at the City Hospital in Borsa, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) reported on Tuesday.

"Eight people were transported to the hospital. The other persons involved in the event were taken by a bus provided by the local authorities, and will be accommodated at a boarding house in the area," IGSU said.

According to ISU Maramures spokesperson Oana Alexa Gonczi, the Polish driver of the bus needed resuscitation, being found unconscious by the intervention crews who arrived at the scene. The representative of ISU Maramures specified that there were a total of 51 Polish citizens in the bus.

According to the spokesperson, "two water and foam fire trucks, two extrication trucks, three paramedic crews, a mobile intensive care unit, a multi-victim transport truck, 4 ambulances of the County Ambulance Service and a helicopter were sent at the accident site". Subsequently, the intervention forces were supplemented with two first aid crews, as well as a multi-victim transport vehicle from ISU Bistrita-Nasaud.

The bus driver lost control of the steering wheel and crashed into the fence of a house. Authorities have activated the Red Intervention Plan, given the large number of injured and people involved in the accident. AGERPRES