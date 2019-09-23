Seventh edition of Bucharest Science Festival kicks off Wednesday

Combating global warming through nuclear fusion and new technologies will be the topic debated at the seventh edition of the Bucharest Science Festival, which will take place, Wednesday to Sunday, in Bucharest, but also in other cities from the country - Adjud, Constanta, Galati and Timisoara, inform the organizers.

On Tuesday, there will be a press conference announcing the partnership with ITER, the large-scale international project being carried out in France, for nuclear fusion research and the construction of the first industrial-scale reactor, in which more than 40 Romanians, involved in design, construction, communication or management are working. The press conference will be attended by Florin Spineanu and Madalina Vlad, researchers at National Institute for Laser, Plasma & Radiation Physics (INFLPR), experts with experience in controlled thermonuclear fusion, and several robotics teams from two high schools will conduct a demonstration.The organizers of the festival are the Secular-Humanist Association of Romania (ASUR) and the Science Planet.Bucharest Science Festival puts at the participants' disposal with exhibitions, conferences and debates, experiments and demonstrations, documentary screenings that will give a broader view on the future of science and humanity.According to the organizers, at the Bucharest Science Festival 2019, the subject of controlled nuclear fusion will be addressed, a solution with reduced impact on the environment, "'which could help us to avoid a catastrophic global warming.""Almost 100 years ago, scientists discovered the Sun's energy source, and since then generations of researchers and engineers have dedicated their lives to offering this gift to mankind. Like ancient cathedrals, the fusion reactor built by ITER, a project spanning decades, will remain for centuries as a symbol of the power of human reason," said Alexandru Toma Patrascu, the festival director, according to a statement sent to AGERPRES.The more than 100 events scheduled within the BSF 2019 are aimed at an audience with various interests and will include activities for both adults and children.