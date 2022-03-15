Several ferries can be made available to increase rate of passage of refugees at Isaccea, PM Ciuca says

The authorities are ready to increase the number of ferries at the southeastern Isaccea border crossing point in Tulcea County to ensure a higher rate of crossing of refugees coming from Ukraine, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday.

"We discussed this aspect, because, as we could see, at this moment, there is a regularity and a number of refugees that can be easily processed, but at the same time, there are data that we have learned from the Ukrainian citizens that beyond the border there are several Ukrainians who are waiting to leave the country and then we discussed what would be the possibilities of processing and transport at the moment that number would increase. With a single ferry it is clear that we cannot ensure a higher fluency and we found out from the Ministry of Transport that there is a reserve in Galati and several ferries can be made available to ensure a higher rate of passage. (...) We can definitely do this," said Nicolae Ciuca, at the end of the working visit to Vama Isaccea.

He added that all actions to support the Ukrainian refugees are carried out according to well-established procedures and thanked the representatives of the authorities and civil society involved in this effort, referring also to the volunteers from other states such as Switzerland, the USA and the UK.

"There are a whole series of activities that we need to coordinate better and we have discussed the measures that can be taken immediately in the sense that there is a greater flow. The local authorities feel somewhat overwhelmed in their ability to manage them and, in this way, we have discussed at the level of the Ministry of Interior to be able to intervene in everything that means the support and coordination part," the prime minister said.