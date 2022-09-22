Sf. Maria Hospital's Oncology Department to get equipment from donations

The Oncology Department of the Sf. Maria Children's Emergency Clinical Hospital of Iasi will be equipped with a device for mixing cytotoxic drugs, after the parents of a child who succumbed to cancer decided to donate the funds collected for his treatment, the Save the Children Romania organisation reported on Thursday, told Agerpres.

The parents of Calin Mihai, a child who succumbed to an aggressive form of cancer, have decided to donate the funds raised for his treatment so that other sick children may get adequate treatment as soon as possible after diagnosis, and so the Sf. Maria Children's Hospital in Iasi, with support from Save the Children Romania, will get equipped with the first device in Romania to mix cytotoxic drugs, worth 120,000 euros.

The hospital's manager, Alina Belu, is quoted as saying that this state-of-the-art device is unique in Romania and will be part of the equipment of the Oncology Department. With the aid of this device, the cytotoxic drugs that are part of the treatment of children hospitalised in this department, the only one Romania's Nord-Est region, can be mixed.

"The equipment mixes cytotoxic solutions and all IV solutions; it has a capacity of 260 bags. There will be bags associated with a treatment that will be introduced and chosen by computer. The whole process will be conducted in a sterile environment, 0.01 ml/solution. Dose safety provides 100% safety. We are lucky to have been equipped with such a device because it helps us provide customised doses and a good treatment to pediatric cancer patients," said Belu.