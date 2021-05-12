Show institutions, concerts of national importance could go under Ministry of Culture's control

The Chamber of Deputies has adopted, on Wednesday, a draft law which states the granting of the status of "public institution of national importance" to show institutions or concerts which fulfill several criteria, establishing that they can go under the control of the Ministry of Culture, through a Government decision, agerpres reports.

The draft law, initiated by the National Liberal Party (PNL)'s deputy Bogdan Gheorghiu, Minister of Culture, modifies and completes the Government Ordinance nr. 21/2007, in the sense of establishing the necessary criteria for granting the status of "public institution of national importance" to show or concert institutions.

"Show institutions or concerts which had a historical role in asserting national cultural identities or of the national minorities which contributed through the performance arts, to the appearance and consolidation of the national culture after achieving the 1918 Greater Unity and keep, preserve, cultivate, develop and present in a special extent, the memory of the events and the personalities that have contributed to the national unity and the modern Romanian state can request acknowledgement of public institution of national importance," the bill states.The status of show institution or concert of national importance will be established through a Government decision, initiated by the Ministry of Culture, upon the request of the authority in the subordination of which the show institution or concert operates. The name of the show institution or concert of national importance can be changed through a Government decision.The Chamber of Deputies is the decisional forum for this draft law.