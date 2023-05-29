Simion: Government of Romania should challenge ECHR decision on same-sex couples.

The President of the Alliance for Union of Romanians (AUR), George Simion, said on Monday that the Government of Romania must contest the decision of the European Court of Human Rights regarding the refusal to legally recognize the union of same-sex couples, thus violating their rights, told Agerpres.

"As you know, last week, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) gave a non-binding decision, that no one can force a sovereign state to modify its legislation in this way, but it condemns Romania for not recognizing in some way or another which does not exist in Romanian culture. in Romania, the freely consented marriage is between a man and a woman. In this conference, we announce that Romania did not defend itself at the ECHR, it did not have a lawyer and we want to send a message to the Romanian Government to challenge it, because it has 3 months to challenge this decision and not to apply the same ostrich policy when it comes to issues that involve the majority of Romanians," Simion told a press conference at the Palace of the Parliament.

For his part, MEP Cristian Terhes mentioned that the ECHR condemns Romania for not recognizing the unions or marriages between several couples of the same sex.

"The reason why this decision is crucial, not only for Romania, but also for the rest of the EU states, is that up to this date there have been several attempts by such couples who actually tried to have the respective union recognized by law, to force the hand of such a supranational court to compel the states to legislate something that the political majority in the Romanian Parliament, elected directly by the people, avoided doing. For a long period of time, attempts were made to suppress the direct and sovereign will of the Romanian people. The Romanian Constitution says that sovereignty belongs to the people who exercise it directly through a referendum or through elected representatives in free, fair and periodic elections. So, sovereignty is exercised by the Romanian people through elected representatives. The Romanian nation is condemned in the first instance by the European Court of Rights To the people because these representatives elected directly by the people did not do what others want to do, but the people do not want. Which is absurd," said Terhes.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday condemned Romania for refusing to legally recognize the union of same-sex couples, thus violating their rights.

In its decision in the case of Buhuceanu and others against Romania, the Court based in Strasbourg decided with five votes for and two against, that there was a violation of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights which provides "the right to respect for private life and family".