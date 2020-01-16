 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Simona Halep, defeated by Arina Sabalenka in quarterfinals, in Adelaide (WTA)

Simona Halep

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, second seed, was decisively defeated by Belarus Arina Sabalenka, 6-4, 6-2, on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the WTA tournament. in Adelaide (Australia), featuring a total prize worth 848,000 US dollars. 

Sabalenka (21 years, WTA's 12th), the sixth seed, prevailed in just 69 minutes over the Romanian player (28 years, WTA's 4th), who had won in both previous encounters, in 2018, in the quarterfinals in Shenzhen, 6 -2, 6-2, and in the semifinals in Cincinnati, 6-3, 6-4. 

Halep will receive a cheque worth 22,400 US dollars and 100 WTA points for her participation.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.