Simona Halep, defeated by Arina Sabalenka in quarterfinals, in Adelaide (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, second seed, was decisively defeated by Belarus Arina Sabalenka, 6-4, 6-2, on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the WTA tournament. in Adelaide (Australia), featuring a total prize worth 848,000 US dollars.

Sabalenka (21 years, WTA's 12th), the sixth seed, prevailed in just 69 minutes over the Romanian player (28 years, WTA's 4th), who had won in both previous encounters, in 2018, in the quarterfinals in Shenzhen, 6 -2, 6-2, and in the semifinals in Cincinnati, 6-3, 6-4.Halep will receive a cheque worth 22,400 US dollars and 100 WTA points for her participation.