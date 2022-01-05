 
     
Simona Halep grabs her first victory of 2022

Euronews
Simona Halep

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep grabbed her first victory of 2022, 6-4 6-2 over Australian Destanee Aiava, on Wednesday, in the first round at Melbourne Summer Set 1 (WTA 250), a USD 239,477 total prizes tournament, Agerpres reports.

Halep (30 years old, 20 WTA), the second favorite of the tournament, won after an hour and 18 minutes in front of an opponent coming from qualifying (21 years, 316 WTA).

Simona Halep, who played in the doubles, joined by Gabriela Ruse, losing to Bernarda Pera/Katerina Siniakova, will face Ruse herself.

Halep defeated Aiava in their first showdown, in 2018, in the first round at the Australian Open, 7-6 (5) 6-1.

So far, Halep secured a USD 3,675 cheque and 30 WTA points.

Halep and Ruse have been opponents only once before, last year, at the Transylvania Open, when Simona won 6-1 6-2 in the first round.

