Simple motion against the Minister of Education, debated and voted next Tuesday

The Permanent Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies decided that the simple motion initiated by Save Romania Union (USR) and Forta Dreptei against the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, should be debated and voted on next Tuesday in plenary sitting.

"USR and Forta Dreptei submit a simple motion against Minister Cimpeanu, which is called 'Romania educated to steal. Sorin Cimpeanu is bringing shame to the school.' Sorin Cimpeanu should have left a long time ago. I saw a new media investigation that shows that the wolf has been set shepherd of the sheep by Mr. Iohannis and supported by the Social-Democratic Party and the National Liberal Party," said Ionut Mosteanu, the leader of the USR deputies, in the Chamber of Deputies plenary sitting.

According to the PressOne publication, "the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, appropriated in 2006, with insignificant modifications", 92 pages from the work of two academics with whom he signed in 2000, as the fourth author, nine pages from a University course.AGERPRES