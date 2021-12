Singer-songwriter Victor Socaciu dies

Singer-songwriter Victor Socaciu died on Monday, Marina Almasan, the artist's ex-wife, announced.

"I am by my son's side, Victor, at a difficult time in his life. The loss of a parent means, for a child, the loss of one of the two wings that we each receive when we are born. The beautiful memories of our family, clothed in his immortal songs, which will continue to delight those who have cherished his music, will stay with us. Smooth passage to the stars, Victor Socaciu, where I wish you to find your peace and tranquility. Our son, Victor Socaciu, will continue to bear your name. And if here, on Earth, they took you away from him, maybe from there, from above, you will watch his walk through life, with me, here, on Earth...," Marina Almasan wrote on Facebook.