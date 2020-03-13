Six new cases of coronavirus in Romania, total number hits 70

Six new cases of infection with COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday in Romania, the total number of confirmed cases reaching 70.

"Four new cases of infection in Constanta. Three men and one woman, all contacts of the infected person," the Health Ministry announced.

Yet another two cases emerged, one man of 26 from Mehedinti, returned from Italy, and one woman of 52, also from Mehedinti County, a contact of the man above-mentioned, who has also come from Italy on 12 March, with both cases quarantined in the residence county.

AGERPRES