Six Turkish citizens held into custody for illegally crossing border

Six Turkish citizens who were caught while trying to illegally cross the border to the Republic of Moldova, in an attempt to reach to the Schengen Zone, were held into custody by the Botosani policemen, the spokeswoman of the Botosani Border Police Territorial Service (STPF), Minodora Racnea, informed on Friday.

The six fugitives were noticed, in the first Christmas day, by the border policemen from the Radauti Prut Border Police Area, who were patrolling in the area of the Mitoc border locality."The six persons were brought to the SPF Radauti Prut headquarters for further investigations, where they were found to have ID cards and other documents issued by the Turkish authorities. Also, further verifications carried out together with the border policemen from the Republic of Moldova showed they were six men, Turkish citizens, aged between 20 and 38 years old, who illegally tried to cross the border between the Republic of Moldova to Romania, in an attempt to reach a state in the Schengen Area," said Racnea.The STPF official claimed all six Turkish citizens are being investigated for illegally crossing the border. They are held into custody by the border police forces of the Republic of Moldova.