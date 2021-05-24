Six young migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan found hidden in a truck at border with Hungary

Six young migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan were found at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, hiding in a truck leaving the country to go to Poland, agerpres reports.

The driver, a Romanian citizen, was transporting, according to the documents accompanying the goods, aluminum rollers on the Romania-Poland route.

"Following the thorough control of the means of transport, six foreign nationals were discovered, hidden in the cargo compartment. The persons were taken and transported to the headquarters of the investigation sector where, following the verifications, the border police established that they were citizens from Afghanistan and Pakistan, aged between 15 and 21, asylum seekers in our country," shows a press release sent on Monday by the Arad Border Police.Border guards are conducting investigations, with migrants risking criminal cases for attempting to cross the state border illegally.