Sixty-four Romanian nationals repatriated from France

A number of 64 Romanian nationals arrived in the country on Wednesday from France, as a result of the steps taken by Romanian officials to repatriate those affected by restrictive air travel measures ordered to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) said Thursday in a press statement that the repatriation was ensured by special flight operated by TAROM on the route Bucharest - Paris - Bucharest, as a result of joint efforts by MAE, the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications and the Interior Ministry."Among the repatriated Romanian nationals are students and their family members, a medical case for which the Romanian Embassy in Paris took special boarding steps, with the person in question being assisted by a representative of the embassy to the airport, as well as other persons who were unable to extend their stay in France," the MAE release reads.The repatriation efforts also allowed the return to Romania of three people - a French citizen, a Moroccan and a Togolese, as Romania is their residence country.Also aboard the airplane from Bucharest to Paris were five French nationals who had been in Romania.MAE emphasises the importance of carefully checking, prior to any travel, the information posted on its website on travel advice and alerts, as well as the information of interest published on the websites of the Romanian diplomatic missions and consular offices.