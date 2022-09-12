Slight decrease in average gross salary in Romania, in July

The average gross salary was 6,405 lei in July, by 8 lei (-0.1pct) lower than in the previous month, while the average net salary was 3,975 lei, in a slight decrease, respectively by two lei (-0.1pct) compared to the reference period, according to the data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The highest values of the average net salary were recorded in information technology service activities (including IT service activities), of 9,549 lei, and the lowest in hotels and restaurants (2,273 lei).

According to the cited source, in July 2022, in most activities in the economic sector, the level of the average net salary increased as a result of the granting of occasional bonuses (quarterly, half-yearly, annual bonuses or for special performances), rights in kind and financial aid, amounts from the net profit and from other funds (including securities). Also, the increases in the average net salary were due to production achievements or higher receipts (as a function of contracts/projects), told Agerpres.

Thus, the most significant increases in the average net salary were recorded as follows: in storage and auxiliary activities for transport (+6.6pct), in service activities ancillary to extraction, production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning, making of clothing, repair, maintenance and installation of machinery and equipment, agriculture, hunting and ancillary services, air transport, other extractive activities (among 4pct and 6pct); in forestry and logging (including fishing and aquaculture), research and development, crude oil and natural gas extraction, etc.

On the other hand, important decreases in the average net salary were recorded in the publishing activities (-14.2pct), the making of machines, machinery and equipment, production of computers and electronic and optical products.

The INS data reveal that, in the public sector, there were decreases in the average net salary compared to the previous month in: education (-6.6pct, mainly as a result of the reduction of the amounts representing the hourly pay of teaching staff during the school holiday), in public administration (-1.5pct), respectively in health and social assistance (1pct).