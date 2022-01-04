Slovenian ambassador: Slovenia - Romania economic exchanges hit 1 bln euro mark in 2021

Slovenia - Romania economic exchanges have reached one billion euros in 2021, and western Romania's Arad County is the "fastest gateway" for investors from this central European country, Republic of Slovenia ambassador to Romania Lea Stancic said on Tuesday during a visit to the Arad County Council, Agerpres reports.

Arad is the fastest gateway to Romania for Slovenian investments. Slovenia - Romania exchanges hit the 1 billion euro mark in 2021, there is a great interest by Slovenian companies for Romania, but also many other opportunities we must further develop, Stancic said during the diplomatic meeting with Arad County Council president Iustin Cionca that approached bilateral economic, cultural and tourist relations.Arad County is the center of Romania's Western Development Region and enjoys a privileged geo-strategic position. Our goal as the county managing authority is to highlight its economic, cultural, and tourist potential. I believe that Romania has a lot to learn from Slovenia at regional level and I am set to initiate an experience exchange between Romanian and Slovenian administrative authorities, to better understand the Slovenian development model. I know that there are historical and statistical regions in Slovenia with a different role than that of Romanian counties. In Romania regions are only now beginning to receive more freedom to organize and absorb European funds, but it is already clear that the regional development model is preferable to centralism, said Iustin Cionca.Following the discussions, the county representatives proposed among others the organization at the Arad Museum Complex of a fine art exhibition with Slovenian contemporary artists.