SMEs Council implements project worth over 9.6 million RON to encourage entrepreneurship among students

The National Council of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (CNIPMMR) is implementing, in the January 2022 - December 2023 period, the Startup Ingenium project, by which it intends to encourage entrepreneurship and employment among students.

According to a CNIPMMR release, sent on Monday to AGERPRES, the project is co-financed from the European Social Fund through the 2014-2020 Human Capital Operational Programme and has a total value of 9.682 million RON (of which 9.661 million RON non-refundable financing), Agerpres.ro informs.

The general objective of the project is represented by the encouragement of entrepreneurship and employment among students by supporting the establishment of enterprises in economic sectors with competitive potential.

The target group that the project has in view is 350 persons from the following targeted eligible categories, defined as specific criteria: Students (ISCED level 5-7) and Ph.D. students (ISCED 8) with domicile/residence in the less developed regions of Romania (Northeast, Southeast, South Muntenia, Southwest Oltenia, West, Northwest, and Center), as well as in the more developed region of Bucharest-Ilfov.

