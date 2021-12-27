Social aid beneficiaries' number in November increases to 157,865

The number of beneficiaries of social aid (guaranteed minimum income) was 157,865 people in November 2021, 1,261 more people than in the previous month, according to data centralized by the National Agency for Payments and Social Inspection (ANPIS).

(1 euro=4.94 RON)

The most beneficiaries were registered in the counties of Dolj (9,913), Bacau (8,866) and Buzau (7,779), while the least in Bucharest (236) and in Ilfov (902) and Timis (1,276) counties.

The average amount paid in November by the Romanian state to the beneficiaries of social aid (guaranteed minimum income) was 259.56 lei, and the total amount paid amounted to 40.976 million lei.

Guaranteed minimum income is one of the most important programmes to promote social inclusion and combat poverty. The normative act regulating this programme is Law no. 416/2001 on the guaranteed minimum income, with subsequent additions and modifications. According to this law, the guaranteed minimum income is ensured by granting a monthly social aid, which is calculated as a difference between the level of the guaranteed minimum income provided by law and the net monthly income of the family or single person.