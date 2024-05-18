Social-democrat Ciolacu on joint lists with Liberals for EP elections: Romanians want a united voice in Europe

After 17 years since joining the European Union, Romanians expect to have a united voice that will represent them in Europe, PSD (Social Democratic Party) chair and Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu stated on Saturday, in Bacau, while referring to the decision of PSD and PNL (National Liberal Party) to have a joint list for the European parliamentary elections.

The PSD chair emphasised that Romanians expect an increase in the living standard after this year's elections."Romanians expect us to talk about administrative performance during these elections, about European funds, about investments from local funds supplemented with state budget funds, about co-financing. An increase in the living standard is long awaited, for over 30 years. Romanians are fed up with excuses where we try to explain why we didn't do it, why we couldn't be a team, while not having the mental capacity to overcome electoral fights and small party fights, for we weren't able to understand, in the 30 that local administration is primarily about people and not about politics. Politics is done in the 30 days of the campaign, after which the administration should no longer have political colour," Marcel Ciolacu said.