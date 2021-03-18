Social Democrat leader Ciolacu: We will challenge bill dismantling SIIJ in Constitutional Court

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday that the Social Democrats will challenge the bill dismantling the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ) in the Constitutional Court, arguing that the amendment adopted by the Chamber of Deputies' Law Committee to this piece of legislation, which states that the magistrates can be sent to court only with the assent of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM), is unconstitutional.

"We maintain our point of view - with or without that amendment which I consider to be unconstitutional, we will challenge the bill in the Constitutional Court," Ciolacu told a press conference at the PSD headquarters.

The Chamber of Deputies' Law Committee issued on Thursday a favorable report on an amended version of the bill dismantling the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes; one of the adopted amendments is that submitted by national minorities' deputy Ionel Stancu, which stipulates that magistrates can be prosecuted only with approval of the CSM.