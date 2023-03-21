SofistiCAT - the International Feline Show comes to Bucharest this weekend

SofistiCAT - the Bucharest International Feline Salon is back this weekend at the downtown Palace Hall with a special edition titled "Flowers and Cats" that will have over 200 cats from all corners of the world on display, the organizers said in a release.

The event will be open on March 25 - 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 17:00 p.m., featuring as a main attraction the "Best in show" beauty competition that will decide the feline winners of the podium.

The public will be able to enjoy the assessment of superb individuals from the Abyssinian, Russian Blue, Bengalese, British Shorthair, British Longhair, Devon Rex, Exotic, Maine Coon, Neva Masquerade, Norwegian Forest, Persian, Ragdoll, Singapore, Don Sphinx breeds, but also non-pedigree household cats, the release states.

SofistiCAT - the Bucharest International Feline Show, is the most important specialist event in Southeast Europe and one of the most popular in Romania.

As always, a special section of the event is that of the furries offered for adoption.

The event is organized by the SofistiCAT Feline Association, Romania's National Feline Federation (FNFR) and the International Feline Federation (FIFe).