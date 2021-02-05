Some 30 migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq, caught trying border crossing illegally

About 30 migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq were caught in Romania in the past 24 hours trying to cross the border illegally into Hungary, hidden in lorries checked at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF) or walking in the field.

Migrants were found in six lorries checked at PTF Nadlac II, hidden among cargo, the Arad Border Police reported on Friday.

The lorries were driven by four Turkish citizens, a Bulgarian and a Romanian, who were shipping plastic and textiles to various companies in Germany, Italy, Hungary and the Netherlands.

In all, 27 migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan, aged between 14 and 30, were found.

Also at Nadlac II, the police found, about 100 metres from the border line, a person walking in the field, a 30 years old woman from Iraq.

In all cases, the migrants would be investigated for attempting to cross the state border illegally.

According to a report released by the Arad Border Police at the request of AGERPRES, the number of people who tried to cross the border illegally through Arad County increased 2.5 times in 2020. As many as 2,011 people were caught, compared with 945 in the previous year, half of whom were found hidden in cargo lorries bound for the EU's Schengen Area.