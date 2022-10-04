Some 500 irregular foreigners detected in September

About 500 foreign citizens were found to be in illegal situations following 3042 specific controls conducted in September by officers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI), IGI said in a release on Tuesday.

1,280 sanctions were handed down to foreign workers and their employers for various violations.

Also, 481 foreign illegal stayers were detected.

Return decisions were issued for 445 people, with a deadline for voluntary departure from Romania, and 102 were removed under escort.

In September, the immigration police issued 12,437 work permits for different categories. Of these, 12,199 were issued for permanent workers, 63 for highly skilled workers, 157 for posted workers, 17 for ICT workers, and one notice for a seasonal worker, told Agerpres.