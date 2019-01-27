Some 505,000 women were shareholders, associates in companies in Romania, at end-Nov 2018

The number of women shareholders or associates in Romanian companies was 505,375 at the end of November 2018, accounting for 37.35pct of the total number of shareholders, according to data from the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Men shareholders were 847,749 (62.65pct share) in the 921,221 active companies in Romania.

The total number of individual associates / shareholders was over 1.353 million in the mentioned period.

Statistics on the share of women shareholders in the number of active firms in the counties show that in Tulcea County the highest percentage was recorded, namely 41.35pct (in the 7,175 businesses), while at the opposite end is Harghita, with 32.39pct (in the 10,153 businesses).

According to the ONRC, a total of 125,457 registrations of natural and legal persons were registered in the first ten months of 2018, 3.52pct lower than in the same period of the previous year, when the number of registrations amounted to 130,301.

AGERPRES .