Sorin Grindeanu: Auction for Timisoara-Moravita highway to be launched next Spring

The Minsiter of Transports, Sorin Grindeanu, and his counterpart from the Republic of Serbia, Tomislav Momirovic, have signed a memorandum for the construction of the Timisoara-Moravita highway, in Timisoara, on Thursday, which will tie the two countries, through a highway, as far as Belgrade.

Initially, a project in this sense, launched in 2016, stated that the Romanian side needed to build an express road on the Timisoara-Moravita segment, which will connect to the highway system in Serbia.Sorin Grindeanu declared that the money required to financing the road works of 73 kilometers exist, being ensured from European funds, and the auction for designing and executing the road will be launched next Spring."Along with signing this Memorandum, we will switch to the Timisoara-Moravita profile. There was another attempt of signing such a Memorandum back in 2016, but, unfortunately, the Romanian side did not consider this project to have priority. We resumed and at this moment we are in the stage of establishing the feasibility study. During the Autumn of this year we will finish the feasibility study, and next Spring we will launch the auction for designing and executing, which means that after the offers have been evaluated, in my opinion, we will begin works next Summer. WE have the financing, this project is part of Romania's Transport Masterplan. We were missing this Memorandum, in order to have a highway, and not an express road," Sorin Grindeanu said.The Deputy Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu specified that the vlaue of this project will be established following a feasability study.AGERPRES